Nongprue prepped more than 3,000 gifts to hand out on Children’s Day.

Mayor Mai Chaiyanit said Jan. 9 that the subdistrict hosted its annual fair featuring 50 food and activity booths, gifts and entertainment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11. There were also games and contests for every child to receive a certificate or medal.

The municipality also distributed scholarships and bicycles to needy students.