Article 270 cannot help with government’s meager majority: DPM Wissanu

Bangkok – Deputy Premier Wissanu Krea-ngam has dismissed calls for the use of Article 270 to have senators cast votes on legislations in joint parliamentary sessions with MPs, and commented that it is only for reform-related legislations.

The deputy premier dismissed the proposal raised by Prachachon Patiroop and People Reform Party leader Phaibul Nititawan, saying no other articles of the constitution could do anything about the meager majority of the government and suggested a large enough majority of government MPs be arranged.

Wissanu said he believed the Election Commission will manage to announce official results of last month’s election of MPs by May 9 as required by law, though the polling agency is apparently waiting for the Constitutional Court to pass judgment on its counting formula for party-list MP seats.

If the Constitutional Court declines to judge, he said, the EC could eventually decide to choose the counting formula in accordance with the laws. He also advised the EC to consult with the Constitutional Court about the timeline for the announcement of the election results, within 60 days of the date on which the election was held, as it will fall on May 23. That would give the EC more time to work on the controversial counting of parliamentary seats.