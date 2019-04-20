Joint command center opens for public safety during coronation ceremonies

Bangkok – The government has opened a joint command center for public safety and traffic measures which will be carried out around the clock during the coronation ceremonies held from May 2 and May 5.

Beginning on May 2, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn is scheduled to proceed to the Royal Plaza, Phra Buddha Yod Fa Bridge and the Grand Palace to pay homage before the statues of former kings during which traffic will be temporarily closed from 01.00 a.m. on eight roads, namely Na Phra Larn, Na Phra That, Ratchadamnoen Nai, Sanam Chai, Hab Phoei, Lak Muang, Kalyanamaitree and Soi Saranrom.

On May 3, six roads will be temporarily closed, these being Rajini, Sanam Chai, Na Phra That, Phra Chan, Maharat and Thai Wang, from 03.00 p.m. to 12.00 a.m.

On May 5, 34 roads, mostly lying in the perimeters, will be temporarily closed to accommodate people who will attend the coronation ceremonies, these include Ratchadamnoen Nok, Sri Ayutthaya, Phitsanulok, Chakraphadiphong and Nakhon Sawan roads.

People planning to attend the ceremonies or travel through Bangkok during the coronation period can obtain more information via the Phra Larn website.