Chonburi police chief plays DJ for Songkran

Chonburi’s police chief wowed Songkran revelers when he took over as deejay on Pattaya’s “wan lai” party.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Nantachart Suppamongkol was joined by Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Prawit Chorsang and immigration and tourist police officers in walking along Pattaya Beach April 19 to reinforce the city’s safe image for the Thai New Year.

Nantachart said 700 officers and volunteers were on duty for the Songkran finale, manning checkpoints and patrolling on land and sea with officers ready to respond to any incident.

He then moved behind the mixers to spin electronic dance music tunes for an amazed crowd.

Tens of thousands of people packed Pattaya Beach and nearby streets, bringing Songkran mania to a close for another year.