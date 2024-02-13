Arrest warrants sought for royal motorcade honkers in Bangkok

The police are seeking arrest warrants from the court for monarchy-reform activist Tantawan Tuatulanon and her colleague of a protest group, who was the driver of the car that allegedly attempted to interrupt a royal motorcade.

Violations include insulting on-duty officials, causing public nuisance, and breaching of Section 116 of the Criminal Code which deals with sedition and inciting people to commit wrongdoing.







They earlier failed to report to the police to acknowledge charges twice after the Feb 7 incident in which their car allegedly attempted to interrupt the royal motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a Bangkok expressway and honked continuously.

Tantawan was the front seat passenger and Natthanon was the driver. They were engaged in an argument with an on-duty officer and allegedly insulted the officer. The police summoned them to acknowledge the charges.







They were represented by lawyers from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights who submitted documents on their behalf to request a postponement of their meeting with investigators to February 20, citing scheduling conflicts and their need to attend classes.

Student activist Tantawan, 20 apologized for reckless driving during the incident on Feb 7 on her Facebook post. She said she was in a hurry to do some errand and denied trying to block the royal convoy.







After the meeting with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday, National Police Chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol said that the prime minister expressed concerns about some gaps in the police’s work to provide security to the royal motorcade.

The police chief confirmed the security measures laid out well for the safety of royal motorcade. The legal action will be taken based on the existing evidence. There will be charges and arrest warrants. He believed young demonstrators had supporters and advisers but declined to give further details.







Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasized the utmost important of providing security to the royal family. He stated that it is common for various parties, including the military, to demonstrate their strength to protect the royal institution. All parties, including the military and the police, respect and honor the monarchy.







He confirmed that the government does not agree with the action (that occurred during the royal motorcade) and all institutions, whether military or police would like to see unity and don’t want the tension between both sides to escalate. Both sides should refrain from using force or hate speech and instead engage in constructive dialogue in public forums, such as parliament and academic platforms, to ensure the safety of all parties. It is believed that all parties want to see the country harmonious and united. (TNA)































