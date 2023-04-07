Army officer identified as personal data hacker of 55 million Thais

The hacker, who claimed he had the personal data of 55 million Thais has been identified as an army officer and his superior has handed him over to the police.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn will give the details during the press briefing today at 3 pm.

The hacker who was identified as an army sergeant acquired the personal data of 55 million Thais from Mor Prom application, said the national police chief Pol.Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas.







The hacker named “9near” who posted on BreachForums, claiming that he had personal data of more than 55 million Thais leaked from a government agency. The hacker posted examples of the data with people’s names, surnames, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and ID card numbers. He also threatened the owners of information by sending them SMS.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau gathered evidence and sought the arrest warrant for Mr. Khemarat, native of Nonthaburi province. He has been charged with bringing false information into the computer system, which could cause damage to the national security and public panic.







His superior brought the sergeant to turn himself in on April 5. Initially, he said he acted on impulse.

The police also detain his wife, who is a nurse at a hospital in Nonthaburi for questioning if she was involved in the hack. (TNA)













