Armed Forces provide aid and reinforce defenses after Thai–Cambodian border clashes

BANGKOK, Thailand – Royal Thai Armed Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief General Ukrit Boontanon has presided over a ceremony to provide assistance to soldiers injured in recent clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border and to reinforce defensive positions safeguarding national sovereignty.







During the ceremony, attended by representatives from government agencies, the private sector, and civil society, welfare funds were presented to support the recovery of wounded personnel. Donations also included 50 solar power systems for forward bases under the 2nd Army Area, specialized equipment for the Special Warfare Command, and backup power units for the Counter-Terrorism Operations Center. Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang and other senior commanders formally received the contributions on behalf of their units.



Further assistance came from graduates of national defense programs, charitable foundations, and private companies. Their combined contributions financed the improvement of armored vehicle routes, construction of tank bunkers, installation of prefabricated toilets, and reinforcement of access roads. Altogether, more than 19.8 million baht was raised out of the 27 million baht required.



Military leaders acknowledged the sacrifice of troops injured during the July 24 clashes, many of whom sustained severe wounds. The ceremony was held to honor their service, enhance military readiness, and ensure that frontline bases are properly equipped to protect personnel and defend the border.

Officials stated that the resources provided will both help enhance operational capabilities and serve as vital encouragement and support for soldiers carrying out their duties in the field. (NNT)




































