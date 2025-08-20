Thailand, U.S. Congressional Delegation discuss security, trade, and border tensions with Cambodia

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed a bipartisan U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation to Bangkok on August 18 during the group’s visit to Thailand from August 15 to 24. Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Sirilak Niyom chaired the meeting with senior staff from the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, who were in the country at the invitation of the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Discussions covered a broad range of issues, including security, defense, law enforcement, trade, and investment. Both sides also reviewed reciprocal tariff negotiations and their potential impact on Thailand, while exchanging views on regional developments and other shared priorities. Thailand reaffirmed the value of its longstanding alliance with the United States and underlined the importance of cooperation in maintaining stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.







The Deputy Permanent Secretary also updated the delegation on recent tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border. Thailand reiterated its adherence to the ceasefire while condemning Cambodian attacks that have affected civilians. The use of anti-personnel landmines by Cambodian forces was raised as a serious concern, given that these weapons have caused severe injuries and permanent disabilities among Thai soldiers patrolling inside Thai territory.

Thailand stressed that such actions undermine its sovereignty and breach international humanitarian law, including the Ottawa Convention. The Thai side urged the United States, as a donor supporting demining programs in Cambodia, to review its assistance and encourage Cambodia to work with Thailand in clearing landmines along the border. (NNT)



































