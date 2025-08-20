Deputy PM Phumtham leads ‘Zero Drugs Thailand’ mission in Chiang Mai

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai traveled to Chiang Mai on Wednesday (Aug 20) to lead an official mission under the campaign “No Drugs, No Dealers toward Zero Drugs Thailand.”







The Deputy Premier departed from the Royal Thai Police Aviation Division in Don Muang district, accompanied by senior officials, including the Permanent Secretary for Interior, the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, the Inspector-General of the Interior Ministry, the Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and the Minister’s Secretary.

The mission in Chiang Mai includes delivering policy directives, reviewing progress in anti-narcotics operations, and holding a press briefing on a major drug case at the Provincial Police Region 5 Headquarter. (NNT)



































