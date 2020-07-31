‘Apple’ unveils its brand new store in Bangkok

Apple is set to open Apple Central World, its second and largest retail location in Thailand on Friday.

It is the fourth in Asia and 511th in the world.







Located in Ratchaprasong area, Apple Central World with the first ever all-glass design is housed under a Tree Canopy roof.

A spiral staircase that wraps around a timber core and a polished stainless steel elevator lead to the upper level’s a Video Wall and Forum.

The store’s cylindrical shape makes Apple Central World a quick comparison to Steve Jobs Theater.

The outdoor plaza offers a place for the community to gather, with benches and large Terminalia trees surrounding the space.

The store is initially open by appointment only to promote social distancing. (TNA)

