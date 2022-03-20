Fake cosmetics worth 70 million baht seized from Bangkok warehouse

70 million baht worth of fake cosmetics has been seized from a warehouse in Bangkok’s SuanLuang district. A total of 18 brands were found to have been imitated, with all of the fake products originating in China.

Pol. Col. Neti Wongkulab, a superintendent with the Consumer Protection Police Division, said two suspects are being charged with violating the Cosmetics Act and the Trademark Act. One is a Thai citizen and the other a Vietnamese national. Under questioning, the suspects revealed that the fake cosmetics were produced in China on the order of Vietnamese investors.



The items were featured on websites, with the sellers generating a high number of product views to cultivate credibility for them. Consumers are urged to exercise caution and avoid counterfeit goods, especially when prices are obviously below market value. Authorities noted that products without Thai language text should also be viewed as suspicious.







Police said 119 million baht had circulated through the suspects’ network over the past 6 months.

Representatives of five cosmetics brands whose products were imitated have given their testimonies to law enforcement. At least three more suspects are believed to be involved and are currently being pursued by police. (NNT)































