Anutin’s Cabinet to take royal oath on September 24 before first meeting and policy statement preparations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that his Cabinet will take the oath of allegiance before His Majesty the King on September 24, coinciding with Mahidol Day. He described the occasion as both a profound honor and an auspicious start to his administration.



Immediately following the royal audience, Anutin will convene the Cabinet’s first meeting. The session is expected to include the distribution of responsibilities among Deputy Prime Ministers and the appointment of the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General, who will serve as a key coordinator to ensure the government’s operations begin smoothly.

The prime minister also said he will meet with the President of the National Assembly to arrange the presentation of the government’s policy statement. The timing will depend on the Assembly President’s ability to call members of both Houses, but Anutin indicated he wants the process to move forward quickly.



Attention has turned to the policy statement session, where opposition lawmakers are expected to challenge the qualifications of some Cabinet members. Anutin said the Cabinet Secretariat had already coordinated with seven relevant agencies, including the Office of the Council of State, to conduct thorough vetting. He added that individuals found to lack the required qualifications were removed from the list before submission.

With these steps in place, the government is preparing to formally begin its work by setting out its policy agenda before Parliament, a required process before implementing new programs and directives. (NNT)



































