Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2026 to showcase martial arts and Thai culture at Rajabhakti Park Hua Hin

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2026 is set to be held at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, offering visitors a comprehensive look at Muay Thai and Thai cultural traditions. The four-day event is scheduled from February 4 to 7 and will run daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.







Visitors will have the opportunity to join instructional sessions on four traditional lineages of ancient Muay Thai, as well as demonstrations of self-defense techniques and traditional folk games. Masters from all four regions of Thailand will perform ancient Muay Thai styles, presenting the power of Khorat, the tactical approach of Lopburi, the refined methods of Chaiya, and the speed and agility of Tha Sao.

Cultural activities will include Thai classical and contemporary fusion performances, demonstrations of sacred Thai traditional tattooing, and exhibitions showing the crafting of Muay Thai headbands and armbands worn by fighters. Live music and mini-concerts by well-known artists will take place each evening, alongside interactive zones offering physical challenges and skill-based games.





A main event of the festival takes place on Feb. 6 with the sacred Krob Kru and Wai Kru ceremony honoring Muay Thai teachers and masters. The ceremony will be accompanied by the large-scale performance “Resounding Drums Across the Sky: Proclaiming the Prestige and Wisdom of Muay Thai,” followed by a fireworks display celebrating the sport’s enduring cultural legacy. (NNT)



































