Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok for a second consecutive term

Bangkok: At a packed AGM meeting following the monthly networking luncheon held on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok hotel, in a unanimous show of support, Andrew Wood was elected President and Tom Sorensen Vice President of the Bangkok Skål club.





Wood was elected in March 2018 and following his 2 year term was re-elected for a second term 2020-22.

Last year the Bangkok club won the coveted Skål International ‘Club of the Year’ award which was presented during the Miami Skål World Congress 2019. At the same congress Wood was made a Membre D’Honneur awardee, Skål International’s highest award.







The New Executive Committee Of Skål International 2020-2022

Elected On 10th March 2020 Were:

President – Andrew J Wood

VP & Membership – Tom Sorensen

Secretary – Michael Bamberg

Treasurer – Andres Rubio

Events – Pichai Visutriratana

Public Relations – Marvin Bemand

Youth Service Director – Scott Smith PhD

Dir.Digital Marketing – James Thurlby

Dir. & Advisor to the Board – Eric Hallin

Auditor – Peter Baines











