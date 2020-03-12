Quarantined S. Korean Thais all coronavirus-free

The navy said none of the nearly 200 Thais repatriated from South Korea are infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.







Navy spokesman Vice Adm. Prachachat Sirisawad said March 9 that the 143 people overseas workers who arrived back in Thailand over the weekend and 45 more who arrived this week all have been placed in quarantine at the Navy Hotel on the Sattahip Naval Base and tested.

None of them tested positive for the virus, although follow-up tests will still need to be done.

At the news conference, the navy also accepted a donation of 2,000 liters of isopropyl alcohol from Double A and NPS Co.











