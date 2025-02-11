AMCHAM Thailand hosts Bank of Thailand governor for economic insights

BANGKOK, Thailand, February 5 – The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) recently welcomed Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput for an exclusive member luncheon, where he delivered a keynote address on “Navigating Uncertainty with Economic Resilience.”

Introduced by AMCHAM Economics and Trade Committee Co-Chair Lyn Kok of Mula-X, Governor Sethaput provided an overview of Thailand’s economic landscape and BOT’s strategies for sustainable growth and financial stability. He discussed the potential impact of the new U.S. administration’s policies on Thailand and emphasized the importance of resilient monetary policy, financial sector innovation, and regulatory balance. Key priorities included cross-border digital payments and improved SME credit access.







Governor Sethaput reaffirmed Thailand’s economic resilience and its appeal as a business investment destination. He highlighted the country’s track record of weathering economic challenges and fostering a stable business environment. Encouraging deeper engagement, he invited AMCHAM to advocate for American businesses and support Thailand’s economic development through collaboration.

“AMCHAM is honored to host Governor Sethaput and provide our members with valuable insights into Thailand’s economic landscape. His perspective on resilience and innovation aligns with AMCHAM’s commitment to fostering a strong and stable business environment,” said AMCHAM Executive Director Heidi Gallant.

The event also welcomed U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, underscoring the enduring economic partnership between the United States and Thailand and their shared commitment to a resilient economic future.

















































