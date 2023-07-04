‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2023’ a success in Barcelona

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2023’ in Barcelona, Spain from 30 June-2 July 2023 at Placa de la Rosa dels Vents, with the theme of a fun and colourful Thai temple fair to promote Thailand in the Spanish market as a preferred travel destination through its soft-power elements and vast opportunities for experience-based-tourism.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 in Barcelona aimed to show the Spanish market first-hand some of the wonderful times to be enjoyed on a holiday to Thailand, with a focus on Thai soft powers of Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion. The event brought together a range of fascinating exhibits, demonstrations, and activities that showcase what makes Thailand such a unique and captivating destination.”







Mr. Yuthasak was present at the Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 opening ceremony, together with H.E. Mr. Vosita Vorasaph, Ambassador of Thailand to Spain, as well as TAT executives and invited dignitaries.

Reflecting its Thai temple fair theme, the three-day festival featured cultural performances and activities including folk dances from the four regions of Thailand, Isan folk music performances, DIY workshops on traditional Thai arts and crafts, Muay Thai shows, and international movies and TV series filmed in Thailand.









Participating shops present at the festival includes those promoting Thai arts and crafts, Muay Thai classes, and travel packages to Thailand, plus a food zone selling favourite Thai dishes and desserts.

TAT also held a briefing for local media along as well as tour operators and travel agent to update on Thailand’s tourism situation. The event was conducted by Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications.

As well holing the event in Barcelona, TAT organised a familiarisation trip for media, influencers, and bloggers from Spain to explore experience-based travel experiences in key tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Phuket, and Samui. The trip took place from 2-7 June 2023.



The Amazing Thailand Fest 2023 in Barcelona, Spain was a part of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ marketing campaign that showcases the meaningful, one-of-a-kind travel experiences on offer in Thailand. It followed the success of the Amazing Thailand Festival 2023 event held in New York on 3-4 June. (TAT)

























