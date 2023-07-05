Thailand to see less rainfall into next year due to El Nino

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that Thailand could experience dry conditions due to the El Nino phenomenon until early next year.

TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat said rainfall in all regions of Thailand has been below average despite the rainy season beginning more than a month ago. Rainfall nationwide was 25% below average and dry periods are forecast in various regions until July 17. The director-general warned that the situation could intensify in November and continue until early 2024.







Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has reported that its four major dams comprising the Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwai Noi Bamrung Daen and Pa Sak Jolasid dams, are at an average of 40% capacity. Recent rainfall has helped increase water levels in some areas but officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities from related departments will also implement measures to mitigate the impact on water resources, agricultural activities and the overall ecosystem. Members of the public, especially farmers, are advised to prepare for the upcoming dry conditions. (NNT)

















