All amusement rides shut down after teenagers thrown from seats

LOP BURI, Dec 2 – Lop Buri city mayor ordered all amusement rides be shut down after six teenagers had been tossed from their seats in a ride at a funfair in Lop Buri on Saturday night.

Six children were flung from the fast- moving crazy wave ride. Four suffered head injuries and broken arms and legs. They were sent to Phra Narai Maharat Hospital.

According to witnesses, the operator failed to check the safety lock of lap bars after he allowed more passengers to take vacant seats and started the machine right away.

The mayor ordered the one-day shutdown after the inspection at the site on Sunday. The owner and organizer of the funfair have to present their licenses to the authority. If the rides were operated without permission, a legal action will be taken against violators.

Sornchai Chantachote, 62, in charge of the amusement rides at the winter fair said that his employee named Ek, who operated the ride fled the scene. He would contact him for police questioning.

He said the company would pay compensation for all damages to the victims as all amusement rides had insurance.

However, he admitted that the incident was caused by carelessness of his employee.