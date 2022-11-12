‘STYLE Bangkok’ to return in full glory in March next year

STYLE Bangkok is set to return in full glory in March next year as it benefits from the participation of the Board of Trade of Thailand. The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) will be holding the lifestyle and fashion exhibition from March 22nd to 26th, 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary Keerati Rushchano presided over an agreement between the DITP and the Board of Trade of Thailand for the organizing of STYLE Bangkok. The aim of the agreement is to elevate the event into a prominent lifestyle and fashion exhibition in the Southeast Asia region. It marks the start of efforts to expand the collaboration between the two agencies in support of Thailand’s lifestyle and fashion industry.







DITP Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit asserts the lifestyle and fashion industry has an important role in driving the economy. Exports of products in this category went well even during the pandemic times.

Lifestyle and fashion goods generated about 380 billion baht for Thailand in 2021 – an expansion of 18.68% year-over-year. This value is expected to exceed 400 billion baht this year and expansion is predicted at 7.5%. The return of STYLE Bangkok’s full







physical event next year is expected to attract some 380 SMEs, micro SMEs, and designers. Some 30,000 visitors and buyers are expected to take part.

Board of Trade of Thailand Chairman Sanan Angubolkul said next year’s event presents Thai entrepreneurs in the lifestyle and fashion circle to exchange know-how and keep updated on lifestyle trends.

They will also be able to meet and negotiate with buyers and importers from all over the world. Sanan added a major aim for the event’s organizers is to make the exhibition into a prominent lifestyle and fashion fair in Southeast Asia.

Interested parties may acquire more details from the DITP website or the department’s hotline number 1169. (NNT)

































