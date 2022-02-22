AIS to implement additional security measures after cyber attack

Advanced Info Service plc. (AIS) has said it will implement additional security measures after hackers compromised data on about 100,000 of its customers last Friday (18 Feb).

On Monday (21 Feb), AIS informed the Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) that it will use a two-factor authentication system as its preferred method for cyber security.



AIS explained that employees must enter a One Time Password (OTP) from their phone or from an authenticator program on a computer to access its network. The telecommunications service provider said it will also use an “Information Protection” method. Such a method determines the role and rights of a user from the beginning of the database building process, in addition to the usual requirement of setting up usernames and passwords. Those without the correct parameters will not be able to access protected information.







AIS also said it will establish a team of experts on data security to monitor the company’s sensitive information using the “Social Monitoring” method. The team will scan social media around the clock to prevent hackers from stealing data from the company and posting it online.



According to the telco, swift legal complaints will be lodged against perpetrators who reveal sensitive information to the public.

Users are encouraged to report suspected leaks of sensitive information directly to the AIS Call Center. (NNT)

































