Airports of Thailand will take over 3 airports to boost tourism

Thailand’s Transport Ministry has revealed that 3 airports, currently run by the Department of Airports (DoA), will soon come under the control of Airports of Thailand (AoT) to help drive tourism growth.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the ministry has resolved to shift the management of Udon Thani, Krabi and Buri Ram airports to the AoT, which can help expand their capacities and turn them into regional air transport hubs that are well-positioned to handle more tourists.



He said Udon Thani and Buri Ram airports will be handed over to the AoT on January 1st and Krabi airport will be transferred at a later date. The move follows a ministry consultation with the two airport authorities and the Treasury Department, which owns the land on which the three airports are located.







Mr. Saksayam said the AoT is studying how to compensate the DoA for losing the right to manage the three airports, which have generated a steady income for the department. One way could be to pay a lump sum to the department, based on projected revenue the AoT would earn from the three airports over the duration of the 30-year leases. (NNT)



























