Airports Department expects some 400,000 Songkran holidays passengers

Bangkok – The Department of Airports is expecting more than 400,000 passengers to travel through 25 airports during the Songkran holidays this year.

Airports Director General Ampawan Wannako said this year’s passenger number projection for the holidays is 404,773 during the period from 11th to 17th April, or 57,224 per day.

The projected number has increased from last year while the number of flights during this period will be 2,223 flights, slightly fewer than last year at 2,227.

Compared to the 2018 figure, passenger numbers will increase by 23,874, or 6.26%, while the flight numbers will reduce by 3 flights, or 0.1%.