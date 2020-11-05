Air quality sensors installed in Bangkok and across Thailand for outdoor events monitor

‘Sensor for All’ air monitoring system and an application, in an effort to handle with PM2.5 problems being developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering joined hands with the state agencies and private companies.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prof. Supot Teachavorasinskun, dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University said the “Sensor for All” projected is being held for the third year in cooperation with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the National Housing Authority (NHA) , Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), Microsoft (Thailand) to expand the network of PM2.5 measurement.

The data from the sensors, installed nationwide will be evaluated with GISTDA’s satellite data to provide real time air quality reports and forecast. The platform will benefit all sectors and public members in planning response measures to cope with PM 2.5 pollutant.

The project targets to cover 500 locations nationwide to support the data for PM2.5 pollutant analysis and forecast.

EGAT Governor, Viboon Rerksirathai said the EGAT will integrate its own air quality monitoring system with the project’s method and will install air quality sensors at 200 locations in its premises and networks across the country.



Loading…

Thaweepong Wichaidit, NHA Governor said 12 air quality sensors had been installed at its headquarters and offices in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. More sensors will be set up in its areas nationwide. (TNA)











