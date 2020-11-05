Pattaya adds three sporting events to crowded year-end calendar

Pattaya continues to add events to the year-end schedule to boost domestic tourism.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Nov. 4 that three sports competitions were added to December’s schedule to bring Thais and expats to Pattaya.







On Nov. 20-21, a three-on-three street basketball competition will post up at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

A week later will see the Pattaya International Fireworks Competition Nov. 27-28 and, a day later, the Rotary International Walk & Run for charity on the beach at Central Road.

In December, the Pattaya Music Festival will take place over the long Dec. 10-13 weekend, lighting up stages Dec. 11-12. That same weekend, the 20th Pattaya Petanque Competition will be held Dec 10-12.

The 13th Pattaya Cup Futsal Competition will take place Dec 18-23, the inaugural Thailand Grand Flight Championship Dec. 19-20 and the annual Naklua Walk & Eat will open Dec. 19. It turns on during weekends through Feb. 7 at the Naklua Old Market.









Finally, Pattaya closes the year with King Taksin the Great Day on Dec. 28 and the Pattaya Countdown music festival Dec. 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier.

Kajondej Apicharttrakul, director of the Tourism Promotion Office, said the Tourism Authority of Thailand will begin large publicity campaigns for all the events.

Weekend events have provided a boost to Pattaya’s battered tourism industry, but weekdays remain dire. Kajondej said the city and TAT are working to change that.





“From now on, Pattaya will promote tourism during the weekdays for premium tourist destinations by giving opportunities to hotels and business operators to support tourists of all ages, genders and groups,” he said.

Businesses and hotels will be encouraged to launch weekday promotions to attract tourists.







