Air pollution improves in Bangkok

BANGKOK — The levels of particulate matter in the capital exceeded its safe threshold in only five districts this morning.





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) measured 33-57 micrograms per cubic metre of air in 24 hours as of 7am. The locally set safe threshold is at 50mcg.

Unhealthy PM2.5 levels were reported at 57mcg in Wang Thonglang and Bung Kum districts and 53mcg in Bang Kapi, LatKrabang and Laksi districts.

BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said the BMA was trying to reduce fine dust by cleaning streets and pavements, spraying water in the air and campaigning for the use of public transport, car engine maintenance and increase in green areas.

People could monitor the levels of PM2.5 at www.bangkokairquality.com, she said.