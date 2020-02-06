Thailand Grateful for China’s Care for Thai People

BANGKOK — Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai expressed gratitude towards his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for good care for Thai people in China.





Mr Don made a phone call to Mr Wang at 7.30pm on Feb 4 to thank Chinese authorities for facilitating Thai operations related to Thai people stranded in novel coronavirus-hit China. Mr Don also asked Mr Wang to ensure good care for Thai people who were waiting for future evacuation in Wuhan and other cities of China.

On behalf of Thais, Mr Don sent moral support to Chinese people and expressed his confidence in virus-related measures of China.

In response, Mr Wang expressed gratitude towards Their Majesties the King and Queen for sending messages and donations to the Chinese government and Chinese people. He also thanked the Thai government for support.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said 138 Thai people returned from Wuhan to Thailand. They were quarantined at the Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri province.

Two Thai people were still kept in Wuhan for their high fever and another Thai remained there for overstaying a visa for seven months. The Thai embassy in Beijing was handling the case.