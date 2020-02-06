Alternative markets needed for Thai fruits

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is looking for alternative markets for Thai fruits as the novel coronavirus is affecting their exports to China.





Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said his ministry together with the Commerce Ministry would promote Thai fruits in Europe, the Middle East and India where Thai fruits were gaining more popularity among local consumers.

He said that the virus outbreak would affect Thai fruit exports to China because China bought 80% of Thai fruit exports.

According to him, the Chinese government closed the Youyiguan checkpoint in Guangxi and fruit exporters were advised to use the Mohan checkpoint in Yunnan or water transport instead.

Mr Chalermchai quoted the World Health Organization as expecting the virus outbreak to be contained in three months. In the meantime, he said, the Department of Agriculture would speed up certification for orchards and fruit packagers and exporters before harvest in May and June.

After the outbreak is controlled, demand for Thai fruits will increase, he said.