Thai Army and Foreign Ministry facilitate ICRC mission to assess civilian impact from border clashes

SURIN, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Welcome ICRC Delegation to Assess Impact on Civilians from Combat Situation

Along Thailand – Cambodia Border.

On 11–14 August, the Royal Thai Army, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, facilitated officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in their mission to gather information on civilian casualties affected by Cambodian military attacks.







Provincial government agencies served as information providers and coordinators for field surveys to assess damages, including conducting interviews with directly affected civilians in Phanom Dong Rak District and Kab Choeng District in Surin Province, Kantharalak District in Sisaket Province, and Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Regarding ICRC operational procedures, they follow international standards while maintaining neutrality, without making judgments on the “right or wrong” of combat operations on either side.





Emphasizing humanitarian assistance, they collect information directly from the field and conduct private interviews with those involved in the incidents to obtain facts in accordance with the Geneva Convention of 1949 concerning the protection and relief of the wounded, the sick, medical and public health personnel, and religious leaders.

Subsequently, this information will be reported directly to the heads of government agencies of both countries to ensure awareness of the developments. There will be no public disclosure, as this follows the international standards that the ICRC has consistently adhered to.



The overall atmosphere throughout the operation demonstrated cooperation among the Royal Thai Army, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and the ICRC delegation in implementing international humanitarian mechanisms, with all parties agreeing that strict adherence to international standards is essential. (NNT)









































