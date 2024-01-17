90 day-visa for foreigners enrolled in Muay Thai classes

Amidst the growing trend of countries utilizing their cultural assets to boost tourism, the tourism industry, led by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has announced plans to launch a Muay Thai visa specifically designed to attract more visitors.

As a strategy to leverage the international interest in its traditional martial arts, TAT Deputy Governor of Marketing Communications Nithee Sriprae said the new visa permits foreigners enrolled in Muay Thai classes to remain in the country for up to 90 days.







According to Nithee, the Muay Thai visa aims to appeal to martial arts enthusiasts, providing the opportunity for a prolonged stay in Thailand for further training. To support this initiative, www.nowmuaythai.com has been created to offer detailed information about Muay Thai-related tours, gyms, and activities.

Thailand is also developing additional visa incentives, such as a visa-free entry scheme for Chinese tourists, to encourage international visitors to spend more and stay longer. (NNT)



































