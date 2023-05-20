75 chefs serve up a delectable buffet flavors at ‘Bangkok Food Fest’ May 27-28

Thai and international food enthusiasts have a delectable opportunity to indulge in a diverse array of dishes, desserts, and snacks from 4pm to 10pm, spanning across the intersection of Yaowarat, Charoen Krung, and Tri Mit roads for two consecutive days (May 27-28).

An assortment of restaurants and street-food vendors, representing various neighborhoods in Bangkok renowned for their distinct culinary offerings, such as Sam Phraeng, Banglamphu, Khlong San, Talad Plu, Banthat Thong, Bang Rak, Aree-Saphan Kwai, Choke Chai 4-Lat Phrao (Wang Hin), Yaowarat, and Wang Lang, will be participating in the fair.







Alongside the gastronomic delights, the festival will be adorned with captivating street performances, engaging cooking demonstrations, a lively mini concert, thrilling eating contests, an enlightening seminar, and captivating contests offering gift vouchers and restaurant discounts as prizes.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for the best booth at the fair, with the chance to win an enchanting dinner cruise along the scenic Chao Phraya River. Voting can be done through the official Facebook pages of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Bangkok Tourism Division.







During the press event held on Thursday, a tantalizing preview of the food festival showcased sample booths from six restaurants located in the vibrant neighborhoods of Yaowarat and Banthat Thong. The exclusive preview attracted journalists, influencers, and content creators, generating excitement for the upcoming culinary extravaganza. (NNT)















