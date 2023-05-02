700,000 tons of fresh durian expected to be sent to China this year

The agriculture ministry aims to export no less than 700,000 tons of fresh durian to China this year, generating about 100 billion baht of revenue for Thailand.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said China is receiving Thai products very well at the moment. This is especially true for durians from Thailand, which are highly popular in the Chinese market and whose popularity has a tendency to grow. The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives expects Thailand to export no less than 700,000 tons of fresh durian to China during this year’s fruit harvest season in Thailand’s Eastern Region. This would generate an income of about 100 billion baht for the country.







Mr. Anucha noted that the high demand for Thai durian resulted from cooperation between state and private sector organizations. These include durian exporters, Thai-Chinese agricultural products associations, and the Association of Thai Durian Producers. The said entities have worked to control the production process at every step of the way so the produce would be up to standard.

The spokesman added that Thailand’s tourism sector is also receiving a good response from China. He cited China’s Civil Aviation Administration figures pointing to Thailand being among the top 5 destinations for flights departing from China, during April 10-16.







Mr. Anucha said the government is ready to support Thai products and services with good potential so they would be able to compete in the Chinese as well as the global market. A focus will be on maintaining quality and compliance with international standards, which would then result in greater confidence being placed in the products and services. (NNT)















