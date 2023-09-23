65th anniversary ceremony honors Thai veterans of Korean War

A ceremony was recently held to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and South Korea, as well as to express gratitude for Thai veterans’ sacrifices and dedications during the Korean War.

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) and the Share Sarangbat Organization have organized the Nara-Sarang Bogeumjari (Love for Country Housing Project) Completion Ceremony for three Korean War veterans in Thailand on September 20-21, 2023. More than 100 people attended the ceremony, including Hahm Jeong-han, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of South Korea in Thailand, Army Human Resource Commander Gen Go Tae-nam, President of the Thai-Korean War Veterans Gen Bundit Malaiarisoon, and other distinguished individuals from Thailand and South Korea.







The Nara-Sarang Bogeumjari Project is a project in which the ROKA improves the residential environment to show respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by Korean and Vietnam War veterans. The project began in 2011 and has so far provided housing to 396 foreign and domestic veterans. On this occasion, the project was conducted to express gratitude for the contributions of Lieutenant Peng Bumrungrad (93 years old), Police Lieutenant Sawap Poommadua (90 years old), and PVT. Tawi Juntrabud (90 years old).







This is the second time ROKA has carried out the initiative overseas, the first being in Mexico last year. Gen. Go Tae-nam stated that the ROKA is pursuing several initiatives to honor the sacrifice and dedication of senior comrades as much as feasible. He emphasized that the Nara-Sarang Bogeumjari Project in Thailand was established to honor the valiant sacrifices of veterans who fought for the peace and freedom of the Republic of Korea. (NNT)













