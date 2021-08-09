645,000 Pfizer doses distributed to vulnerable groups across Thailand

The Public Health Ministry was distributing 645,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech to hospitals for the protection of vulnerable groups of people.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said that from today (Aug 9) 645,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be distributed to the elderly people who were 60 years old and over, patients with seven chronic diseases who were 12 years old and more and the women who were pregnant for 12 weeks and longer in 13 provinces of maximum and strict COVID-19 control.







Besides, 150,000 doses of the vaccine would simultaneously be allocated to at-risk expatriates and the Thai students who will pursue their study abroad. The doses would be administered for the people who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Dr Sophon said.



He also said 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were already delivered to 170 large hospitals for inoculation for frontline medical workers who were in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

The delivery started on Aug 3 and finished in three days. The inoculation began on Aug 4, five days ahead of schedule, and 57,000 doses were already administered for the medical workers. More doses would be allocated to expand the protection to all frontline workers, Dr Sophon said.

The distributed doses came from the 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine that the United States donated to Thailand. (TNA)























