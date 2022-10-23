60 teams qualified to Plate to Planet round in ‘Future Food for Sustainability’ project

Anucha Nakasai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office praises the 60 teams who have qualified to Plate to Planet round in the cooking competition under the Future Food for Sustainability project.

This competition will give Thai chefs the opportunity to enhance their skills and expand their businesses, while further promoting Thai cuisine which has been recognized as the country’s key soft power.







With the growing trend of sustainability, the competition aims to find dishes of the future that emphasize sustainability with a blend of Thai elements. (NNT)



















































