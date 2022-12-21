6 sailors from sunken Thai navy corvette ship found dead

Rescue teams found seven navy sailors from the sunken HTMS Sukhothai on Tuesday but six of them died, according to the navy chief.

Navy commander-in-chief Adm Cherngchai Chomcherngpat said that the navy tried its best to search for missing navy sailors after the corvette capsized on Dec 18.

He said the influx of water into the bow of the corvette affected its electrical system and its pumps could not cope with the considerable ingress of seawater.







He said that the rescue was not rushed from the start although the vessel listed at 60 degrees because HTMS Kraburi was there and personnel were confident that HTMS Kraburi could tow the corvette. However, HTMS Sukhothai listed farther and started to sink at its stern.

Personnel then launched life rafts for those who did not wear a life vest to swim to. A cargo ship rescued some sailors. Altogether 75 navy sailors were rescued and 30 were missing.







The navy chief confirmed that investigation into the incident would be straightforward. The navy set up a center to follow up searches for missing sailors and share information about the searches with their relatives. (TNA)



















