415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from UK arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand received 415,000 donated doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca from the United Kingdom at Suvarnabhumi airport at 9pm on Aug 3.

The British embassy in Bangkok said in its Facebook page that the donation was aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 vaccinations in the country. It delivered the donated doses to Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, and Chulamanee Chartsuwan, director-general of the Department of European Affairs, who represented the Thai government in the vaccine acceptance.







The donation was a part of the 9 million doses that the United Kingdom planned to initially donate to other countries. Of them, 5 million doses will enter the COVAX project and 4 million doses will be handed directly to countries.

Within mid-2022, the UK intended to donate altogether 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to support equal access to COVID-19 vaccination worldwide. (TNA)























