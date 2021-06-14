400 worker housing facilities in Bangkok under military and police watch

The Defense Ministry has instructed the Armed Forces and police to set up an emergency operations center (EOC) to regulate worker movement at more than 400 worker housing facilities.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said, as Bangkok and its neighboring provinces are dotted with COVID-19 clusters, more than 400 worker housing facilities in Bangkok are considered to be especially at risk.







He said military officers and health workers will also be deployed to help set up and run field hospitals across the country for more than 6,500 COVID-19 patients, as well as for mass testing.





According to the spokesman, the ministry wants support to reach sites that need help curbing infections, such as construction worker housing facilities, factories, communities, airports and prisons. In addition, army food trucks will be made available to feed more than 300 affected communities. (NNT)



















