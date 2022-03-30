4 Thai COVID vaccines near registration

Four locally developed COVID-19 vaccines approach their registration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) while a nasal COVID vaccine will be tested with people in the second quarter of this year.

More than 20 COVID-19 vaccines were being developed in the country and four of them made the best progress. They are Chula-Cov19, HXP-GPOVac, Baiya SARS-CoV-2 Vax and Covigen vaccines. The four entered their human trial stages. If three stages of human trial are completed, they can be proposed for registration with the FDA.



Meanwhile, a team of biotech researchers has finished the animal trial of an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, NASTVAC. They planned to produce 200-300 doses for human trial in the second quarter of this year.

Besides, five government and private organizations are developing an antibody-laden nasal spray to contain COVID-19. They are Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and Hibiocy Co.







Tests with animals produced satisfactory results. It will be proposed for the FDA’s registration approximately in June and produced commercially in the third quarter of this year. (TNA)

































