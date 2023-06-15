4 million kg. of smuggled pork to be destroyed

The Customs Department handed over 159 containers of illegal pork to the Department of Livestock Development. The smuggled pork will be destroyed.

Panthong Loykulnan, spokesman of the Customs Department said that the department seized 161 containers of frozen pork, imported without information on its origin and certification to ensure hygienic slaughtering processes.







The smuggled pork poses risks of spreading diseases and dangers to consumers and pig farmers.

Legal action, involving 159 containers of illegal pork, weighing 4.3 million kilograms in total has ended, so the official letter was sent to the Chonburi Animal Quarantine Station on June 9 to hand over the smuggled pork, which will be destroyed under the Animal Epidemic Act.

The two remaining containers are currently undergoing a legal process of the customs office at Laem Chabang Port.







Earlier, the customs department forwarded the illegal pork cases to the Central Investigation Bureau to take a legal action against the culprits no matter who they were. It also stepped up prevention measures and suppression of pork and pig smuggling to prevent a disease outbreak. (TNA)















