4 COVID-19 cases found in Phuket, no new deaths record

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported six new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, 4 of them are in Phuket, and referred to the second round of business reopening.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the six new cases raised the total to 3,015. They included a six-year-old Thai boy in Narathiwat province who came in close contact with a previous patient. Another case was a Thai man aged 19 in Phuket province. He visited a crowded place and fell sick on May 5.

Three other new cases were Thai people, also in Phuket. One of them is a 29-year-old policeman who fell sick on May 2. Another is a woman aged 23 who is an employee at a company and fell sick on the same day. The other is a female salesperson who fell sick on May 7.







Another case is a Thai man aged 22 found with a pre-emptive test in Yala province. He returned from Malaysia and fell sick on May 1.

Over the past 24 hours, two patients recovered and the total of recovery cases rose to 2,796. Meanwhile, 163 patients remained at hospitals. There was not a new death and the death toll remained at 56.

Dr Taweesin said the CCSA would discuss the second round of disease control relaxation and business resumption on May 15.

It was likely to permit the reopening of restaurants, food centers, canteens, food, beverage and snack shops in office buildings, department stores, shopping centers, community malls, retail and wholesale stores, hairdressers and beauty salons, beauty clinics, outdoor sports fields without a spectator, floral and botanical parks, museums, galleries, libraries, foot massage parlors, meeting rooms with limited attendees and video studios with limited workers.

Movie theaters, fitness clubs, bowling centers, amusement parks, water parks, convention centers and Buddha amulet centers would remain closed, Dr Taweesin said. (TNA)











