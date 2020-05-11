Interior Minister ordered quick surveys on summer storm damage

BANGKOK – Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda ordered officials in storm-hit provinces to quickly report damage and offer help to victims.







Gen Anupong said the Meteorological Department warned of summer storms on May 10-13 and such storms already damaged communities and farmland in some provinces. Therefore, he ordered the quick surveys and assistance.

The interior minister said he also ordered provincial officials to monitor weather conditions and be on standby around the clock to swiftly help disaster victims.





He also assigned provincial officials to advise local people to follow up weather forecasts and heed disaster warnings.

People should maintain the conditions of their houses and refrain from taking shelter under trees, billboards or ailing structures to protect themselves from falling structures. People should not stay in empty fields during a thunderstorm because lightning could otherwise strike them, Gen Anupong said.

He advised farmers to secure supports and shields to protect their crops. (TNA)











