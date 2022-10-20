4.1-magnitude quake shakes Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Phayao Thursday morning

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale in Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai shook people in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Phayao provinces.

The quake woke up people in Chiang Mai when it happened at 4.36am. Residents in many areas of the northern province felt it strongly.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake occurred two kilometers underground and people felt it in Muang, San Kamphaeng, San Sai, Mae Rim and Doi Saket districts of Chiang Mai; Muang and Ban Thi districts of Lamphun and Dok Kham Tai district of Phayao.







The Regional Irrigation Office 1 in Chiang Mai said that the Mae Ngat Somboon Chon dam in Mae Taeng district of Chiang Mai and the Mae Kuang Udom Thara dam in Doi Saket district were secure.

There were no initial reports of any damage. Chiang Mai governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn ordered district offices to survey their areas for possible impacts. (TNA)









































