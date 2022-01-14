35 baht Antigen Test Kits available at Thai government stores and online

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) on Friday started selling the first lot of 3 million antigen test kits at their cost price of 35 baht per kit at eight GPO stores.

The selling of ATKs will resume next Monday to Wednesday. Each box containing 20 pieces costs 700 baht.







GPO had a stock of 3 million ATKs and bought 3.5 million more ATKs, which would be delivered by 1 million kits a week. GPO will invite bids for the supply of 6 million more ATKs.

Online sales of ATKs will begin on Jan 17 via www.gpoplanet.com. (TNA)



























