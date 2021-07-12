3 tourists from Myanmar, South Africa and Switzerland reported infected in Phuket

Three more foreign tourists, who arrived on Thailand’s resort island of Phuket under its ‘sandbox’ scheme, have been infected with COVID-19, according to local health authorities.

Phuket’s provincial health office reported on Sunday that the newly infected tourists came from Myanmar, South Africa and Switzerland.

The infected Myanmar tourist is the mother of two previously infected children, aged 8 and 9, who tested positive on Sunday, while two other tourists tested positive during a second swab test after staying in Phuket. All of them have been sent to hospitals for treatment.







About 4,000 foreign tourists arrived in Phuket between July 1st and 10th. Six of them have been found to be infected with COVID-19. The first travelled from the United Arab Emirates and tested positive on arrival at Phuket International Airport last Wednesday.

Phuket authorities had already decided to tighten travel restrictions on people arriving from the 10 “maximum controlled and restricted” and the 24 “maximum controlled” zone provinces, from last Thursday until the end of the month, to control the spread of COVID-19.



















