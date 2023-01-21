25 million tourists expected to visit Thailand this year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) revealed that Thailand had 11.81 million tourists in 2022.

In 2023, 25 million tourists are expected to visit Thailand, or 60% of the number of tourists before COVID-19.

This target, once achieved, could raise the country’s tourism revenue to 5 trillion baht in 2027.







Also, Thailand has the goal of upgrading tourism safety standards in order to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Since the pandemic, the Thai government has made plans for collecting an arrival fee from international visitors. The 300 baht per person fee is expected to be implemented starting 1 June this year. (PRD)

































