2,432 patients admitted in Bangkok hospitals recovered and returned home

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Sunday that 2,432 COVID-19 patients, being treated at hospitals under the BMA, have recovered and been discharged.

BMA permanent secretary Silpasuay Raweesangsoon said 1,930 patients were being treated, 27 patients had been transferred to hospitals unaffiliated with BMA and 22 patients had died.







She said the BMA has arranged medical personnel, supplies, hospitals, field hospitals and “hospitels”, to take care of both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients,to handle the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.







She said the Erawan Emergency Medical Services Centeris cooperating with agencies to speed up patient transportation, to ensure that no patients were waiting to be taken to medical facilities. From 10 April to 8 May, the center took 4,159 patients to medical facilities, and 2,892 were sent to medical facilities under the BMA, while 1,267 were sent to hospitals unaffiliated with the authority. (NNT)























