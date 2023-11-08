162 Thais stranded in Myanmar to return home after ‘Big Joke’ visit

Deputy national police chief Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn met the Minister of Social Affairs and Immigration Chief in Yangon to discuss the return of 162 Thais stranded in Laukkaing following a conflict between Myanmar troops and ethnic armed groups.

Pol Gen Surachet, who is responsible for human trafficking suppression and prevention, is making significant progress in helping Thai nationals.







He along with a team of Thai officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and a task force of the Royal Thai Police, as well as Thai embassy staff in Yangon, held negotiations with U Maung Maung Than, Minister of Social Affairs, Yangon Region Government and Immigration Chief to discuss ways to assist Thai citizens and facilitate their safe return to Thailand.







Pol Gen Surachate said Myanmar authorities confirmed that all 162 Thai nationals currently in Laukkaing had entered Myanmar illegally. However, recognizing the goodwill and cooperation between the Thai and Myanmar immigration police over the years, Myanmar has decided not to pursue legal action against these Thai nationals. Instead, they are expediting the process to return them to Thailand as soon as possible.

Today, Myanmar authorities will hold discussions regarding the procedure for returning all Thai nationals. The situation remains complex due to ongoing conflicts in some areas but steps are being taken to facilitate their safe return to Thailand. (TNA)































