20 tourists injured in speedboat explosion on Koh Tao; 2 hospitalized

Forensic science police examined the speedboat which exploded and caught fire in the incident which injured 20 people on July 20 to find its cause.

The registered speedboat was totally damaged during its trip to send 18 tourists to Koh Tao in Surat Thani province for their vacation and diving lessons. Two crewmembers were also on board.







The engines of the boat exploded after it traveled only two nautical miles offshore. Injured people suffered burns. No one died in the incident.

Pol Col Somboon Srisirulchote, the forensic police commander of Chumphon province, was among the officials and the speedboat operator who checked the boat. Police collected evidence from the boat that had three engines.





The operator insisted that the boat was checked yearly and affected tourists would receive full compensation. The boat had an insurance policy with compensation coverage worth 100,000 baht per tourist.

Two burned tourists were admitted to Chumphon Hospital. They were closely monitored. Slightly injured tourists were at their hotel. (TNA)



















































