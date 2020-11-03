2 hurt in Doi Suthep tree collapse

Two people were injured and several cars damaged when a large tree came toppling down across the road leading to Phra That Doi Suthep Temple.







Two unidentified motorists were trapped in their crushed vehicles Nov. 2 and were transported to a Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital once extracted.

The curve, less than 200 meters from the temple, is a common place for cars and buses to park while waiting for tourists to return. In addition to the two vehicles with the injured people, an empty SUV also was damaged.

Police and road workers used chainsaws to take apart the fallen tree and reopen the road.

